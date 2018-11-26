Dem. TJ Cox leads Rep. David Valadao by 438 votes in race for Dist. 21

T. J Cox, Democratic candidate for the 21st Congressional District, took the lead from Republican Congressman David Valadao. Latest numbers reported from Kern County gave Cox an additional 885 votes, leading Valadao by 438 votes.Cox: 55,650Valadeo: 55,212The lead change is a big difference from election night, when Valadao led with more than 5,000 votes. Fresno County will update its vote totals again on Wednesday.County elections officials have until December 7, 2018, to submit their final vote totals and certify the election.