Former Fresno Mayor shows support for Measure P

Community members gather to support Measure P

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A little less than a month to go until Election Day.

Fresno voters have a chance to decide on Measure P, which would raise the city sales tax by three-eighths of a cent for public parks, trails and cultural arts.

"They knocked on hundreds and hundreds of doors and engaged their fellow residents and asked them what do you want to see in your community, and they said loudly and clearly we want to see our parks improved. And we want to see more parks not just for us but for future generations as well," said Ashley Swearengin, former Mayor of Fresno.

Swearengin is now CEO of the Central Valley Community Foundation which is heading up the campaign for Measure P.

David McDonald, the CEO of Pelco Security Technology also presented a check for $400,000.

Those opposed to the measure like developer Darius Assemi and Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp say now is not the time for a park tax. They argue the money would be better spent on public safety.
