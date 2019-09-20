Politics

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio's presidential bid comes to an end

NEW YORK CITY -- New York Mayor de Blasio has ended his presidential run. He made the announcement on MSNBC Friday morning.

"I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election. It's clearly not my time, so I'm going to end my presidential campaign," Mayor de Blasio said on "Morning Joe."

It didn't take long for the president to issue a response on Twitter.


The mayor launched his bid back in May, but his campaign largely failed to take off.

The mayor had announced his presidential run by heading to the Statue of Liberty, where he said the country is in an "identity crisis" around immigration, which he called "the founding and unifying element of the American experience."

"We are figuring out who we are," he said then. "There are American values we need to return to and fight for in order to achieve our greatest potential."

On his campaign's first day, he dived into an insult match with President Donald Trump.

"He's a con artist. I know his tricks. I know his playbook," the mayor said.

Trump tweeted that de Blasio was "considered the worst mayor in the U.S."

The Republican president said, "He is a JOKE, but if you like high taxes & crime, he's your man. NYC HATES HIM!"

When de Blasio took office in 2014, he seemed briefly poised to become a leading voice for an emerging left wing of the Democratic Party. His central message was fighting income inequality, a theme he hit in the video announcing his presidential candidacy.

"There's plenty of money in this world. There's plenty of money in this country. It's just in the wrong hands," he said.

Liberal enthusiasm faded during his first term, partly because of political missteps at home and the emergence of bigger names elsewhere. He faced obstacles trying to distinguish himself in a crowded field.

De Blasio says he is not yet ready to endorse another candidate, but "We don't need to worry about a lack of unity."
There are still 17 Democrats in the race for the 2020 presidential nomination. New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand also recently dropped out.
