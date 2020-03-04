politics

Nunes grabs early lead over Arballo in District 22 primary results

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With early results trickling in, incumbent Devin Nunes has an initial lead over Phil Arballo and other challengers in the primary election for the District 22 seat on the U.S. House of Representatives.

With approximately 54,272 votes counted, Nunes leads the pack with 61.4% of the vote and Arballo is holding second with 24.6% of votes. The two are leading Bobby Bliatout, Dary Rezvani and Eric Garcia.

Click here to be taken to our live local results page

Nunes has been serving in the seat since 2003. The top two vote winners in the primary will advance to a general election faceoff in November.
