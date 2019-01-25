POLITICS

Roger Stone's tattoo of former President Richard Nixon goes viral

A side note to the Roger Stone indictment -- he has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back and the internet can't handle it. (Photos: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky and Netflix)

By and by Eric Shackelford
SAN FRANCISCO --
A side note to the Roger Stone indictment -- he has a tattoo of Richard Nixon on his back and the internet is shook.

Stone further emphasized his admiration of Nixon by doing the iconic Nixon pose when he walked out of court Friday morning and said he is innocent.

The tattoo went viral after a few clips from a Netflix documentary about Stone resurfaced. People definitely have feelings about it and we decided to share a few responses to Reggie Aqui's tweet.
