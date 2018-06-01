Senator Feinstein visits Valley Children's Hospital

VOTE 2018

US Senator Dianne Feinstein made a stop in the Central Valley today ahead of next week's primary election. (KFSN)

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) --
US Senator Dianne Feinstein made a stop in the Central Valley today. The Democrat was here to tour Valley Children's Hospital

"This hospital is so big and so busy, and you're earning just a fine reputation for yourself all over the United States," U.S. Senator Dianne Feinstein said.

Feinstein dominates the field for US Senator heading into next week's primary. According to our SurveyUSA poll, 36 percent of voters back the incumbent Democrat in the 32 candidate race.

"Particularly in the Senate, seniority plays a role, and what you want to have is the kind of relationship with people, that if you have needs for your state, regardless of party, they will help you solve whatever problem it is."

Three weeks shy of her 85th birthday, the longtime politician says she has no plans of slowing down.

"I know how to monitor my own body. I know when I have to rest, and I've been convinced if you can live long enough, and learn enough, and care enough, you can really give back to your society."
