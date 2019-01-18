GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN

Trump to make 'major announcement' on shutdown tomorrow

President Donald Trump delivers address on border security from Oval Office.

President Trump says he will make a 'major announcement' on the government shutdown on Saturday afternoon.

Trump said on Twitter he would also address the 'humanitarian crisis' on the southern border at 3 p.m. live from the White House.


Trump and Democrats in Congress remain far apart over Trump's insistence on funding for a wall along the Mexican border as the price of reopening the government.

The two sides have traded taunts and avoided talks so far this week.

The political stakes are high as the shutdown moves into a fifth week, with hundreds of thousands of federal workers going without pay and no outward signs of resolution.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
Related Topics:
politicsgovernment shutdownborder crisisborder wallimmigrationimmigration reform
