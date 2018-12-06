Valadao concedes defeat to T.J. Cox

Republican Rep. David Valadao (R-Hanford) conceded to Democrat T. J. Cox on Thursday in the 21st Congressional District race.Valadao thanked his supporters in a statement and said he was glad he had contributed to bringing about change in the Valley. Valadao had represented the district for three terms in Congress."Representing the Central Valley in Congress has been the honor of a lifetime. There are truly no words to express how grateful I am to my supporters, neighbors, and all those who make the Central Valley such an amazing place," the statement read.Cox, who had declared victory over his opponent on November 28, said in a statement he had spoken to Valadao on the phone."I thanked Congressman Valadao and his family for their service to our country and our communities during the past six years. As the Congressman knows well, it is a great honor to be chosen to represent the people of the 21st District in the House of Representatives," he said.Cox's statement said he had won by 862 votes -- a big difference from Election Night, when Valadao led with more than 5,000 votes.(moved this line up) The Democratic Party now has picked up seven GOP-held seats in California and will begin the new session with a 46-7 advantage in the state's congressional delegation.Here is the full statement by Valadao: