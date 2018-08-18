CLOVIS

Pool hall brawl: Fight in Clovis ends in one arrest

Police are investigating an overnight fight at a pool hall in Clovis.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Police are investigating an overnight fight at a pool hall in Clovis that resulted in people using cue sticks and cue balls to attack each other.

The fight happened at Classic Billiards near West Shaw and Willow Avenues.

ABC30 insider Apache Mesca shared with us this video that he recorded.

Police say close 20 people were involved in the brawl that ended outside.

Eduardo Galvan, 28, was arrested for hitting another person in the head with a cue stick.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and violating parole.

The person injured faces non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities tell us a bar window and car window were both smashed out as well.
