4 injured in Porterville crash, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Porterville police say alcohol played a role in a crash that sent four people to the hospital on Friday night.

Police say Rebecca Inman and her passenger were traveling westbound on Gibbons, approaching Main Street just before 11 p.m. Inman passed a stop sign and hit a 2016 Mercedes.

All four people involved in the crash were injured. A 69-year-old female passenger in the Mercedes suffered major injuries. She was taken to a Bay Area hospital in critical condition.

The Tulare County District Attorney's Office is reviewing the case to determine what charges Inman will face.
