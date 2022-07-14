31-year-old man shot and killed in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after police say a 31-year-old man was shot and killed in Porterville Wednesday night.
Authorities say it happened on West Olive Avenue around 8:30 pm.
Officers arrived and found the man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.
It is not known what led to the shooting at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department.
