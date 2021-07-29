Two Downtown Porterville dispensaries could open before end of 2021

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- JR Flores has been giving fresh cuts on Porterville's Main Street for 15 years.
"Hair keeps growing, so we got to cut it," Flores said.
For Flores, it's the history of Main Street that makes it special. He says his building is at least 100 years old.
City officials confirm the building a few doors down is too.
Soon, it will be home to Culture Cannabis Club, one of two marijuana dispensaries the city has approved in the downtown area.
"Business is always a good thing for downtown Main Street," Flores said. "I'm kind of excited. Hopefully (there will) be more traffic in Porterville, and more businesses is good for us around here."
According to its website, Culture Cannabis Club already has several stores in Southern California.
So does Haven, the other company that has entered into a development agreement with the city of Porterville.
It will be located at the corner of Morton and Main.
Both stores will have to pay the city a cannabis businesses tax, 7% of annual gross receipts, as well as another yearly payment for a community benefits program.
Porterville's city manager says the stores could be open before the end of the year.
Looking further ahead, there's still room for one more dispensary in Porterville (the city allows for a total of three).
City officials say council members will have a discussion about that at a later date.
