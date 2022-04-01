2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting of Porterville woman, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to the deadly shooting of a Porterville woman last month.On March 16, Porterville police found 30-year-old Yesica Elisalde suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on Villa Street, north of Olive Avenue.She was rushed to a local hospital, where she later died.Shortly after the shooting, police identified 33-year-old Yvette Carrillo and 28-year-old Douglas Paul as suspects.A search warrant was done at a home on West Median Circle and a drone caught Paul leaving the home, along with putting two guns in a neighbor's backyard.Police detained both Paul and Carrillo, along with detaining 55-year-old Michael Paul and 36-year-old Jesus Nuno.Detectives found that all four were under influence along with being convicted felons who are not allowed to have guns or ammo.Paul and Carrillo were booked on murder charges.Nuno and Paul were also booked on gun possession charges.