Porterville students can return to campus or continue distance learning this fall, district says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Porterville Unified School District released two learning options available for its students when school resumes in August.Superintended Nate Nelson said parents could have their students return to campus for in-person classes or continue distance learning from home."The new school year will bring many challenges and our students will need all of us working together at our best to support them in their learning," Nelson said in a press release.Students will be brought back to campus in small groups on assigned days during the first few weeks of school, officials say. Porterville Unified said the phased approach to bringing kids and staff members back to campus would allow them to make any adjustments needed.There will also be new safety measures in effect.Students, teachers and staff members will be required to wear a mask while on campus. The district said it would provide masks for those that need them.Students will have their temperatures checked before they get on school buses and before they enter the campus.Social distancing will be enforced, and the district said that school start times and recesses may be staggered to help limit the number of people in certain areas on campus.The district said lunch meals will be served and eaten outside to keep students physically distanced.Parents could also have their children continue learning from home, officials say. They will need to sign a learning contract and progress reports will need to be submitted every three weeks.Students who continue distance learning may also be assigned to a teacher at a different school site for the year.