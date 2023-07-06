Porterville woman convicted of murdering boyfriend using hammer

A Porterville woman has been convicted of murdering her boyfriend by beating him to death with a hammer.

Baca initially told police her boyfriend came home after getting assaulted, but detectives found inconsistencies with her story.

55-year-old Rosa Baca faces life in prison without parole for the December 2018 attack on her live-in boyfriend, 38-year-old Jose Magana.

They say after the brutal beating, she waited hours to call for medical help.

Baca is scheduled for sentencing on July 31.