Houston's Hurricane Beryl death toll reaches 13, official numbers pending with more deaths expected

HOUSTON -- It could be weeks before officials get a complete picture of the deaths caused by Hurricane Beryl in Texas.

At least 13 people in the Houston area are believed to have died as a result of the dangerous hurricane, and many are afraid more people will die in the coming days as residents continue to struggle with power outages and damage.

Multiple agencies track storm deaths, but the final number will come from the medical examiner, who will look at several factors, according to our sister station KTRK.

The Shaw family has been without power since Beryl hit last Monday.

KTRK was there Saturday as the family surrounded 89-year-old Mary Shaw.

Even under a nurse's care, Mary died the next morning.

"Her body was so hot. I just started putting wet towels, ice, putting it on her, putting it around her," her daughter, Monica Shaw, said.

"We called for her to be moved to facilities," added her other daughter, Lisa Shaw. "Facilities were full, so we couldn't even take her anywhere."

Mary had suffered from dementia and heart disease for years.

Her family may never know what impact, if any, the heat had on her health.

All they know for sure is that she died in discomfort, hot and panicked.

"My mom is gone, but I'm going to live in the strength that she has because that's what she instilled in her kids," Lisa said. "Reminds me of the 'Old Lady and the Shoe.' She had six kids of her own, she raised six across the street, she has another adopted son down the street and an adopted daughter that's been in our life for almost 45 years."

The close-knit family is now worried about the health of other relatives and neighbors as they all go into their second week without power.

"They forgot about us, but they don't forget to get paid every month," niece Kimberly Rubit said. "I've never missed my bill, so yes, I'm blaming them."

