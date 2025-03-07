1 arrested after hit-and-run ends in DUI crash in northeast Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for the driver from a hit-and-run collision that led to a separate DUI crash in northeast Fresno on Thursday.

Fresno police were called to a crash around 8 a.m. on Fresno near Bullard.

After further investigation, authorities say a driver was traveling North on Fresno when he hit three cars.

Seconds later, the driver got out of the vehicle and was picked up by someone who had just pulled out of a nearby parking lot.

Police say a passenger in the suspect's vehicle then slid over into the driver's seat to follow them but crashed into another car on Bullard.

No one was hurt in the collisions.

The driver of the second crash was arrested for DUI.