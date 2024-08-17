1 dead, 2 hospitalized following head-on crash on Highway 180, CHP says

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Fresno County Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Fresno County Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Fresno County Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a head-on crash that killed a 19-year-old man in Fresno County Saturday morning.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on crash in Fresno County.

It happened just before 2 a.m. on Saturday on Highway 180, west of Dickenson Avenue.

Officials say a 19-year-old man was driving a Toyota Camry eastbound on Highway 180 when he crossed over the median, crashing into another Toyota Camry heading westbound driven by a 27-year-old man.

The 19-year-old died at the scene from his injuries.

The 27-year-old man was extricated from his vehicle and taken to Community Regional Medical Center with major injuries.

A woman who was also in the car with the 27-year-old was also taken to the hospital.

During the investigation, the 27-year-old driver, who was not at fault in the crash, was determined to have been driving under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested for DUI and released to the hospital due to the severity of his injuries.

It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were a factor in this collision on the part of the 19-year-old driver.

The crash shut down the highway for nearly three hours.

The investigation is ongoing.