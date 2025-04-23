1 dead, 2 injured after crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway into a crash that left one driver dead in Tulare County.

It happened a little after 7 pm Tuesday at Road 96 and Avenue 412, just east of Dinuba.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver of a pickup was driving west on Avenue 412 and entered the intersection.

At the same time, the driver of a car driving north on Road 96 also failed to stop at a posted stop sign.

The car hit the back left side of the pickup, causing the pickup to overturn.

The driver of the car died, while the driver of the truck and the passenger both suffered major injuries.

Alcohol or drugs are not suspected factors in this crash.