1 dead, 3 hospitalized after hit-and-run crash involving big rig in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died following a suspected hit-and-run crash in Merced County that also injured multiple people.

The crash happened before 5 am Thursday on Interstate 5 near Highway 152, just west of Los Banos.

The California Highway Patrol says a van with eight people inside was trying to exit to the highway when they were rear-ended by a big rig.

The crash caused the van to go off the road, hit the guardrail rail and go down an embankment.

Officers say one man was thrown from the van. He was declared dead at the scene.

Three other men were rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

Officers say those four people were not wearing seatbelts. The other four were not hurt.

The van was coming from Mendota.

The driver of the big rig left the scene.

The man who died has not been identified.