1 dead in solo car crash in Madera County, CHP says

Tuesday, June 10, 2025 3:30PM
MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a solo car crash left one person dead in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday morning on Road 39 1/2, just north of Bella Vista Drive.

That's just east of the Madera Ranchos before you reach Highway 41.

The crash happened along a paved county road with orchards on both sides.

Road 39 1/2 is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

