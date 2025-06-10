1 dead in solo car crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a solo car crash left one person dead in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday morning on Road 39 1/2, just north of Bella Vista Drive.

That's just east of the Madera Ranchos before you reach Highway 41.

RELATED: ABC30 Live Traffic Tracker

The crash happened along a paved county road with orchards on both sides.

Road 39 1/2 is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.