1 dead in solo car crash in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a solo car crash left one person dead in Madera County.
The California Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday morning on Road 39 1/2, just north of Bella Vista Drive.
That's just east of the Madera Ranchos before you reach Highway 41.
The crash happened along a paved county road with orchards on both sides.
Road 39 1/2 is closed in both directions as the investigation continues.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.