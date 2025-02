1 found dead following RV fire in Dunlap, authorities say

One person was found dead following an RV fire in Dunlap.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person was found dead following an RV fire in Dunlap.

CAL FIRE responded to Dunlap Road and James George Drive just after 4 am Sunday.

The RV was fully engulfed in flames, but crews were able to prevent the fire from spreading.

After the firefight, a body was found inside the RV.

That person has not been identified, and it's not yet known how they died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.