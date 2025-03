1 hospitalized after shooting in Tulare, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting in Tulare sent one person to the hospital on Friday.

The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Blackstone and Kern.

The Tulare Police Department says the victim and the suspect left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim later showed up at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

