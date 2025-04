1 hospitalized after stabbing in Fresno County, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a stabbing in Fresno County, just east of Riverdale.

Sheriff's deputies responded just before 7 am Wednesday to Westlawn Avenue near Harlan for a report of an injured person in a home.

When deputies arrived, they found one person with a stab wound.

They were taken to the hospital, and their condition has not yet been released.

There is no word on a possible suspect or motive for the attack.