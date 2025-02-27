1 killed, 2 hospitalized following head-on crash in Merced County, CHP says

One person has died following a crash in Merced County early Thursday morning.

One person has died following a crash in Merced County early Thursday morning.

One person has died following a crash in Merced County early Thursday morning.

One person has died following a crash in Merced County early Thursday morning.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a crash in Merced County early Thursday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Santa Fe Drive and Avenue 2, just east of Atwater.

Officers say a white vehicle hatchback with a man and woman inside was traveling southbound on Santa Fe, and a pickup truck was also traveling northbound on Santa Fe.

For unknown reasons, the truck crossed over into the southbound lanes and hit the hatchback head-on.

At least one person died.

Two others were taken to a nearby hospital, and their conditions have not been released.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

