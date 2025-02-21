1 killed, 2 hospitalized after head-on crash in Madera County, CHP says

24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Friday, February 21, 2025 1:34PM
One person is dead following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person is dead following a crash in Madera County early Friday morning.

The crash happened on Highway 41 between Avenue 12 and Children's Blvd just after 3 am.

The California Highway Patrol says it was a head-on collision and both vehicles sustained major front-end damage.

Officers say two other people were rushed to the hospital with major injuries.

They do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, adding that everyone was wearing seatbelts.

Drivers should avoid the area as the cleanup and investigation continues.

The victim has not been identified.

