1 killed in 3-car crash involving UPS truck in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles in Tulare County.

It happened on southbound Highway 99 north of Avenue 384 just after 6 pm Thursday.

Officers say a UPS truck veered left and collided with an SUV and a sedan.

The truck ended up in the center divider's concrete wall.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SUV driver was not hurt, while the sedan driver suffered minor injuries.

Officers are working to determine why the truck veered off the road and if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

