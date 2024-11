1 killed in fiery crash on Highway 49 in Madera County, CHP says

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officers say alcohol appears to be a factor in a deadly crash in the Madera County mountains.

It happened at about 1:30 am Thursday on Highway 49 between Ahwahnee and Oakhurst.

California Highway Patrol officers say the driver allowed his Subaru to veer to the left on the road, hitting a tree.

The car burst into flames, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else is believed to have been involved in the crash.