1 killed in suspected DUI crash in Madera County, deputies say

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died following a suspected DUI crash in Madera County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened after 11 pm Sunday on Highway 145 near Toja Road, east of Madera.

Officers say the driver of a Dodge Charger was traveling west on the highway when he went into the eastbound lane and hit a Ford truck.

The driver of the Ford died at the scene.

After the initial crash, officers say a Nissan Rogue hit the Dodge.

The Nissan then spun out and was hit by a Toyota Prius, while a Dodge pickup hit the Charger in the middle of the lane.

The Charger caught on fire, but officers were able to get the driver out.

The drivers of the other cars suffered minor injuries.