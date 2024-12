1 person injured following shooting in Chowchilla, police say

CHOWCHILLA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Chowchilla Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured one person.

Just before midnight, officers were called out to the Shasta Court Apartments near Santa Cruz Boulevard.

Investigators found a person who had been shot.

They were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive.

Right now, police are not releasing any other information on the suspect or the victim but did say the shooting involved juveniles.