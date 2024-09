1-year-old killed in car crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A one-year-old has died following a crash in Fresno County.

A 28-year-old woman from Sacramento says she fell asleep at the wheel on Interstate 5 and Lassen Avenue Thursday morning.

She drove off the road and crashed into a tree.

A one-year-old was killed.

A three-year-old sustained minor injuries and the driver had major injuries. They were both taken to the hospital.