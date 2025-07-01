The funding will help improve infrastructure, parking and affordable housing in downtown.

$100 million to help revitalization of Downtown Fresno and Chinatown

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California is including the money in this year's proposed budget to continue the revitalization of Downtown Fresno and Chinatown.

This money was not in Gov. Gavin Newsom's May revision of the budget, which included several cuts.

Once received, this will bring the total state investment in downtown Fresno to $150 million.

The funding will help improve infrastructure, parking and affordable housing in downtown.

"Today is a good day for Fresno, and we can continue with momentum and progress in downtown Fresno to support our housing needs," says Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer.

Work is already underway on a series of infrastructure projects throughout Downtown Fresno and Chinatown, which include replacing aging underground systems to prepare for future growth.

