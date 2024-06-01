12-year-old boy killed in ATV crash in Tulare County, CHP says

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old boy is dead after his ATV collided with an SUV in Tulare County.

The crash happened near Orosi just before 7 p.m. Friday on Road 140 and Avenue 432.

The California Highway Patrol says the boy failed to stop at the Road 140 stop sign and hit the front of a GMC SUV that was traveling east on Avenue 432.

Officers say Avenue 432 does not have a stop sign, giving the 61-year-old woman driving the SUV the right of way.

Emergency medical care was given to the boy, but he died at the scene. Officers say he was wearing a helmet.

The woman stayed on scene and cooperated with investigators. She was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The child was a 6th grader at El Monte Middle School.

The school released a statement sending condolences to students and staff:

It is with deep sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of one of our loved 6th-grade students this past Friday. This heartbreaking news has profoundly affected our entire school community, and our thoughts and prayers are with the student's family during this extremely difficult time.

We understand that the loss of a classmate and friend can have a significant impact on our students, and we want to assure you that we are here to support them as they navigate through this tragic event. Our school counselors and district staff will be readily available on Monday to provide support to any student who may need help processing their emotions or coping with grief.

We encourage you to take a moment to talk with your child about their feelings and memories of their classmate and friend. Listening to their concerns and providing a safe space for them to express their emotions can be helpful in their healing process. If you notice any significant changes in your child's behavior or if they are having difficulty coping, please do not hesitate to reach out to our school counselors for additional support.