13-year-old driver killed in crash with semi-truck in Fresno County identified

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities have identified a 13-year-old driver who was killed in a crash involving a big rig in Fresno County last week.

The crash happened just after 12:30 p.m. Tuesday at Manning and Ohio, south of Mendota.

Authorities say 13-year-old Blain Chandler's vehicle veered into the opposite lane, hitting a semi-truck.

The driver of the semi was able to escape after both vehicles caught fire.

Officials say Chandler died at the scene.