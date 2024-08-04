13,191 pounds of trash collected in Fresno's citywide community clean up

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The community was taking action to help keep the city of Fresno clean despite the triple-digit heat.

Saturday was the Mayor's Citywide Community Clean-up Day. This event is part of the Beautify Fresno initiative to create a cleaner city.

Over 1,000 volunteers cleaned up more than 80 locations throughout the city.

In total, more than 1300 pounds of trash was collected.

And an after party celebration was held for volunteers at the Manchester Center.

''It makes me feel proud as a mayor, and that's really what this Beautify Fresno is all about," Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer said. "Restoring pride in our community, within our neighborhoods, restoring that curb appeal."

Saturday was also the launch of the Clean California Community Designation program.

It's a new statewide program to reward communities that lead in staying clean and beautiful.

Fresno is the very first city in the state to take the pledge.