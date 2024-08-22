16-year-old arrested after shots fired near McLane High School, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 16-year-old student has been booked into juvenile hall on felony charges following a shooting near Mclane High School.

The search continues for another teen who was also possibly armed at the time of the incident.

Classes resumed on Thursday with additional police officers on campus following Wednesday's temporary lockdown.

Fresno County deputies say before school let out, a group of students were standing outside the AutoZone at Cedar and Clinton.

At some point, a fight began and a 16-year-old student pulled out a gun.

Several shots were fired, sending students running.

No one was injured, but a building and truck were hit.

Deputies rushed to the scene and helicopters circled overhead as they searched for the gunman who had run off.

He was found hiding in a backyard less than half a mile away.

Deputies arrested the 16-year-old who's accused of firing the shots.

They are still looking for the second armed teen.

Deputies are working with the School Resource Officer at McLane to try to identify everyone involved.

They say the shooting appears to be gang-related.

Fresno police are also investigating social media posts that appear to make threats toward Mclane High School.

