Student detained after shots fired near McLane High School in Fresno, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A high school student was detained after shots were fired outside of a business in Fresno County on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of an AutoZone across the street from McLane High School near Cedar and Clinton avenues.

Before school was even out, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office says a fight happened outside of the store and a student pulled out a gun.

Several shots were fired, sending students running but only a building and truck were hit.

Deputies rushed to the scene and helicopters circled overhead as they looked for the suspect who had run off.

It turned out that the teen was hiding in Robert Ascensio's backyard less than half a mile away.

Ascensio says deputies were already on his street before he had even realized the teen was there.

"I come running through my front yard and cops are standing over here and I say 'Hey, there's a kid in my backyard," recalled Ascensio.

"And when they went back there they had their guns drawn. They were ready, they were ready for whatever."

The teen was detained by deputies after being found in the yard.

"We're going to work to see if he was associated with anybody else, if anybody in the homes nearby saw something, heard something, so that we can look into it further," explained Tony Botti with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office.

Ascensio says he was working with deputies and many of his neighbors have security cameras.

