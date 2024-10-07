16-year-old boy recovering in hospital after being shot at Tulare County party

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Deputies are searching for the gunman who shot a teenager in Tulare County.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Saturday on Avenue 236.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a large party was ending when a truck pulled up to a 16-year-old boy.

Someone inside the truck shot the teenager and the boy was airlifted to a local hospital.

Deputies say the teen underwent surgery and his current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.