17-year-old arrested for deadly Tulare shooting, police say

TULARE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 17-year-old is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting in the South Valley.

Police say the shooting happened around 11 pm Friday at San Joaquin Avenue and California Street in Tulare.

Officers found 31-year-old Solomon Ponce suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was rushed to a hospital, where he later died.

During the investigation, officers learned a 39-year-old man showed up to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Detectives determined he was at the shooting.

Investigators say before the gunfire, a fight started between Ponce and several other men.

That's when a suspect opened fire, shooting Ponce.

Police say a 17-year-old was arrested for the shooting.

Detectives believe it was gang related.