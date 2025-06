19-year-old arrested for suspected DUI crash that killed woman, 3-year-old child in Atwater

ATWATER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old is facing charges for a suspected DUI crash in Atwater that killed a woman and a toddler.

The California Highway Patrol says Moises Castillo was speeding when he ran a stop sign at Southern Pacific and Commerce Avenues around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

His truck crashed into a Honda Civic, killing a 20-year-old woman and a three-year-old girl.

Authorities say Castillo ran from the scene.

Officers later found and arrested him on several charges.