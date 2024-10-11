19-year-old turns himself in for Tulare County party shooting that hospitalized a teen

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man has turned himself in for the shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Tulare County.

Deputies say Moses Gaona of Ivanhoe has been booked into jail in connection to the October 6 shooting.

The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. on Avenue 236.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the boy was standing in front of a property after going to a party when a truck drove by and someone inside opened fire.

The teen was struck in the stomach and airlifted to a local hospital, where deputies say he's expected to be released Friday.

Investigators say Gaona walked into the Tulare County Sheriff's Office headquarters days later and was eventually connected to the shooting.