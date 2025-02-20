2 arrested in connection to deadly shooting in Visalia alleyway, police say

The Visalia Police Department is investigating a homicide following a Sunday morning shooting.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting in an alleyway in Visalia.

The shooting happened on February 16 near Court and Main Street just before 2:00 am.

When police arrived, they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Authorities took 38-year-old Roman Garcia into custody on charges of Accessory After the Fact.

Two days after arresting Garcia, 26-year-old Jose Ocampos was arrested on homicide charges. A search warrant was also done at his home.

Both suspects have been booked at the Tulare County Adult Pre-Trial Facility.