One person inside the home was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

2 arrested in suspected DUI crash into Visalia home, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people have been arrested in a suspected DUI crash into a Visalia home.

Police say they were called to the crash on Sunnyside Avenue and Chinowth Street just after 2 p.m.

Investigators say a car sped through a nearby home's yard, hit a fence and crashed into a parked car before colliding into another home.

Police say the driver tried to run from officers but was eventually arrested, along with another person inside the car.

One person inside the home was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers say alcohol is a factor in the crash.

Stay with ABC30 for the latest details on this developing story.