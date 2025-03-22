2 dead, 1 hospitalized in suspected DUI crash in Merced County, CHP says

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man and a child are dead after a suspected DUI driver crashed head-on into their car in Merced County.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Highway 165 and Turner Avenue at 12:20 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say a 20-year-old woman from Los Banos was speeding when she collided head-on with a car carrying a man in his 40s and a child from Ceres.

The man and child died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in Modesto with major injuries.

Investigators say the woman was under the influence but did not specify whether it was drugs and/or alcohol.

The investigation is ongoing.