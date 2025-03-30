2 hospitalized following shooting outside Fresno nightclub, police say

Two men are in the hospital Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a nightclub in northwest Fresno.

Two men are in the hospital Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a nightclub in northwest Fresno.

Two men are in the hospital Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a nightclub in northwest Fresno.

Two men are in the hospital Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a nightclub in northwest Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in the hospital Sunday morning following a shooting outside of a nightclub in northwest Fresno.

Officers were conducting a traffic stop in the parking lot in front of Switch Nightclub on Blackstone and Bullard avenues around midnight when they heard a fight, followed by gunshots.

Witnesses told officers a suspect ran toward the McDonald's across the street, where officers found a man with a gunshot wound to his lower body.

Investigators also say the man threw away a firearm, which was later recovered.

About half an hour later, police learned another man arrived at Community Regional Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his upper body.

Both men are being treated for their injuries.

Authorities later learned that during the shooting, an armed guard for the club also fired their weapon, although it is unknown if they hit anyone.

Police are looking into surveillance video and investigating the cause of the shooting.