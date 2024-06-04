Suspect arrested after 2 teens shot in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after deputies say two juveniles were shot in Tulare County on Tuesday.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says the happened around midnight Tuesday near E. Lavinia Avenue in the community of Pixley.

When deputies arrived, they found two 14-year-old with gunshot wounds inside of a vehicle.

Both of them were taken to the hospital, with one of them listed in critical condition.

Around 1:40 pm, deputies say they found the suspect, 23-year-old Jeremiah Graham, at a home on Jacob Street near Goshen Avenue in Visalia.

Officials say Graham ran from the home but was arrested a short time later.

He was booked into jail on two counts of attempted homicide.

Deputies are still investigating what led up to the shooting.