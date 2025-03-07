2 killed in single-car crash on Highway 168 in east central Fresno identified

Two people have died following a single-car crash in east central Fresno early Wednesday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The two people killed in a single-car crash in east central Fresno have been identified as 20-year-old Ximena Salas and 19-year-old Willianna Salas.

The crash happened just after 2:30 am on March 5 on Highway 168 and McKinley Avenue.

The California Highway Patrol says Willianna was driving a Volvo on the highway when the vehicle crashed at McKinley Avenue. The car became fully engulfed in flames.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

While the two have the same last name, their relationship is not known.