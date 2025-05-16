2 men accused of trying to scam Fresno County out of over $1 million

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are accused of trying to scam the County of Fresno out of more than $1 million.

52-year-old Jafaar September Nyangoro of Tennessee, and 45-year-old Peter Bah Acha of Germany are charged with counts of conspiracy and wire fraud.

According to the US Attorney's Office, the men gained access to the email for a Fresno nonprofit.

Prosecutors say they told the county money for the nonprofit should be sent to a different account.

Court documents say the County of Fresno initiated transfers totaling over $1.5 million to Nyangoro's bank account between September 24, 2020, and October 13, 2020.

Communications between the men appear to show the bank reversed some transfers for suspected fraud.

If convicted, the men face up to 20 years in prison and hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines.