Police say "their actions were done simply to gain attention on their personal social media pages."

2 men arrested for allegedly impersonating as ICE officers and harassing shoppers in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men have been arrested for allegedly impersonating themselves as ICE officers in Fresno.

Fresno Police say they received calls Wednesday from witnesses of two men who were filming themselves harassing customers at eleven different businesses.

Officers found the men outside a River Park business wearing, what investigators say, black tactical vests they purposely covered to look like the words "Police" and "ICE".

Two men, who were allegedly filming themselves harassing people as ICE officers in Fresno, were arrested Wednesday.

Detectives say the men did this to upload their interactions onto their social media pages.

The men allegedly told employees at one business they were conducting an investigation and needed to see specific business documents.

Both men were arrested for the misdemeanor, cited and released.

Police will not be revealing the men's identities and say "their actions were done simply to gain attention on their personal social media pages."