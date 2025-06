2 men arrested for Reedley burglary, police say

Two men are in custody, accused of a Tuesday morning burglary of a Reedley hardware store.

Two men are in custody, accused of a Tuesday morning burglary of a Reedley hardware store.

Two men are in custody, accused of a Tuesday morning burglary of a Reedley hardware store.

Two men are in custody, accused of a Tuesday morning burglary of a Reedley hardware store.

REEDLEY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two men are in custody, accused of a burglary in Reedley.

It happened just before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the Golden Valley Ace Hardware store on Manning near 11th Street.

Police arrived to find the front window shattered and the store ransacked.

They say Deeshawn Green and Paul Weatherson forced their way inside the store and stole about $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Green is facing a burglary charge, while Weatherson faces charges of robbery and receiving stolen property.